Some 4,000 asylum seekers fail to register themselves as unemployed

The social welfare deputy ministry has sent letters to some 4,000 asylum seekers warning that benefits will be cut if they don’t register themselves as unemployed.

This is what Philenews reported on Thursday, adding that the law stipulates that officially registered asylum seekers can stay wherever they wish and move around freely.

However, they are obliged to register with the competent department for employment and this is not the case for about 4,000 asylum seekers, apparently because they do not want to lose their benefits.

The deputy ministry has tracked them down and sent out warning letters.

In addition, audits carried out revealed that about 400 asylum seekers were receiving an allowance from the deputy ministry as well as from the Social Insurance department.

Instructions have been given for the second benefit to be cut immediately.