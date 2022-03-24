NewsLocalSome 4,000 asylum seekers fail to register themselves as unemployed

Some 4,000 asylum seekers fail to register themselves as unemployed

Asylum Seekers
Asylum Seekers

The social welfare deputy ministry has sent letters to some 4,000 asylum seekers warning that benefits will be cut if they don’t register themselves as unemployed.

This is what Philenews reported on Thursday, adding that the law stipulates that officially registered asylum seekers can stay wherever they wish and move around freely.

However, they are obliged to register with the competent department for employment and this is not the case for about 4,000 asylum seekers, apparently because they do not want to lose their benefits.

The deputy ministry has tracked them down and sent out warning letters.

In addition, audits carried out revealed that about 400 asylum seekers were  receiving an allowance from the deputy ministry as well as from the Social Insurance department.

Instructions have been given for the second benefit to be cut immediately.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleOn invasion milestone, Ukraine urges solidarity as Western leaders gather
Next articleRCB Bank staff, clientele wait to see what’s on the cards

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros