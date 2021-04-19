Some 38,000 Britons legally reside in Cyprus post Brexit

Some 38,000 Britons legally reside in Cyprus post December 31, 2020 when Brexit transition ended, according to official statistics released on January 2021.

The information was provided by Interior Minister Nicos Nouris in a reply letter to Opposition Akel MP Irini Charalambidou, Philenews reports.

“A total of 38,080 United Kingdom citizens are beneficiaries of the Exit Agreement and reside in the Republic of Cyprus holding residence permits under the previous regime,” the Minister noted.

“The number includes those Britons who obtained permits issued before December 31, 2020,” he added.

Nouris also wrote that 26,978 of them hold a Registration Certificate and 11,102 a Permanent Residence Certificate.

And that under the United Kingdom Withdrawal Agreement, UK nationals and members of their families who exercised their right to free movement before the end of the transition period retain the same rights.

These are derived from Directive 2004/38/EC which focuses on the free movement of European citizens whether they hold residence permits as European citizens or have evidence that they have entered and exercised their right to a free movement before the end of the transition period.

This means they can secure the new Residence Documents for beneficiaries of the Departure Agreement.