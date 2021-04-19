NewsLocalSome 38,000 Britons legally reside in Cyprus post Brexit

Some 38,000 Britons legally reside in Cyprus post Brexit

Some 38,000 Britons legally reside in Cyprus post December 31, 2020 when Brexit transition ended, according to official statistics released on January 2021.

The information was provided by Interior Minister Nicos Nouris in a reply letter to Opposition Akel MP Irini Charalambidou, Philenews reports.

“A total of 38,080 United Kingdom citizens are beneficiaries of the Exit Agreement and reside in the Republic of Cyprus holding residence permits under the previous regime,” the Minister noted.

“The number includes those Britons who obtained permits issued before December 31, 2020,” he added.

Nouris also wrote that 26,978 of them hold a Registration Certificate and 11,102 a Permanent Residence Certificate.

And that under the United Kingdom Withdrawal Agreement, UK nationals and members of their families who exercised their right to free movement before the end of the transition period retain the same rights.

These are derived from Directive 2004/38/EC which focuses on the free movement of European citizens whether they hold residence permits as European citizens or have evidence that they have entered and exercised their right to a free movement before the end of the transition period.

This means they can secure the new Residence Documents for beneficiaries of the Departure Agreement.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articlePolice issue 207 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid measures

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros