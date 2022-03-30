Some 3,500 Ukrainian refugees in Limassol are looking for shelter

Some 3,500 Ukrainian refugees are now in Limassol looking for shelter, work, schools for their children as well as basic necessity items, according to mayor Nicos Nicolaides.

He was talking to journalists after a meeting at his initiative focusing on the war in Ukraine and the humanitarian issue of refugees flooding Europe.

Monday’s meeting also focused on the EU sanctions imposed on Russia and its economic consequences worldwide – including Cyprus.

The meeting was attended by city officials, MPs, municipal councilors, Limassol Chamber of Commerce representatives, Cyprus Bar Association as well as Police Force members etc.

A first assessment on the impact on Limassol society – both economically and socially – was the goal of the impromptu meeting, the mayor also said.

“We, as the Municipality of Limassol, considered that a first discussion should take place, a first assessment of the possible effects on the society of Limassol, both economically and socially,” he said.

Limassol is known as a refuge for wealthy Russians but the coastal city has taken in thousands of Ukrainians since the start of their country’s invasion – and they are far from being oligarchs.

Limassol already has a 40,000-strong Russian community, Russian banks and Russian media outlets.