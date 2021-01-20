Some 3.7 million euros to farmers due to coronavirus

So far, an amount of 2.4 million euros has been deposited in the accounts of producers who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and have requested assistance by the Ministry of Agriculture.

This is an important financial aid to farmers and small-to-medium businesses so that they will be able to face the problems that the pandemic is still causing.

The total amount of financial support that will be given amounts to 3.7 million and will cover applications that are still being examined.

The aid is proved by the Cyprus Agricultural Payments Organization.

(philenews)