Some 20,500 tons of corn from Romania to reach Cyprus imminently

Some 20,500 tons of corn from Romania is expected to reach Cyprus any time now as part of the Cabinet-approved tender for 36,000 tons of animal feed to meet urgent needs.

The urgency was sparked from the war in Ukraine with the Agriculture Ministry making clear that reserves for animal feed was estimated to be down to three weeks supply.

Russia’s invasion in Ukraine has led to import disruptions and the government expects a similar urgent process to be followed for the purchase of more animal feed.

At the same time, a further 15,000 tons of corn are expected in a second batch and a new tender is expected to be approved for the purchase of barley for animal feed.

The first relevant tender was opened by the Ministry on Monday, Philenews reports.

By Annie Charalambous
