Some 200 newly-hired police officers to ensure covid-19 measures are not violated

Some 200 newly-hired police members will get a three week training before they are all tasked with patrols to ensure measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus won’t be violated.

This is what Philenews reported on Thursday, adding that the decision was taken at a meeting in the Justice Ministry earlier this week.

Patrols will especially intensify in the city of Limassol where the highest number of new covid-19 cases are recorded over recent weeks.

Limassol is where a violation of the health decrees in place is also recorded even though 70 per cent of the occupied beds nationwide are occupied by Limassolians.

From March 1st to the 15th, Limassol permanent residents accounted for about 90 per cent of coronavirus deaths.

Over the past two weeks the coastal district accounted for 2,788, or 61 per cent, of the 4,571 cases recorded in Cyprus.