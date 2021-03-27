Some 20.6% of COVID confirmed cases in March are children

According to the last national report, over the past 14 days, there have been 5,093 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Most cases have been recorded in Limassol, 2,806 cases, with Nicosia following with 1,238 new cases.

The national report also noted that 20.6% of the cases in the last 14 days had to do with children aged from 0 until 18 years of age. Specifically, 406 confirmed cases belonged to the 0-9 age group and 642 cases to the 10-19 age group.

Moreover, it seems that there is a reduction to the weekly positivity percentage, which, however, remains relatively high.

Hospitals are still full but according to the Health Ministry, there are indications that the situation is getting stabilized.

Regarding deaths, from 1 until 24 March, there have been 18 deaths of coronavirus patients.