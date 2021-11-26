Some 17,000 asylum applications now pending before Protection Administrative Court

Some 17,000 asylum seeking applications are currently pending before the Mediterranean island’s Protection Administrative Court and this causes authorities great concern, Philenews reported on Friday.

This year alone, such applications exceeded 10,000 so far, and the whole issues has come under discussion by both the Supreme Court and the Law Office of the Republic.

The government has already made clear it will seek the European Commission’s permission to suspend asylum applications from those entering the divided country illegally.

The spiralling migration issue has seen the arrival of 10,868 irregular migrants in the first 10 months of 2021, 9,270 of whom illegally crossed the green line. Seventy per cent of these flows are single men aged 25 to 40 years.

This year the numbers are already 38 per cent higher than the corresponding number for the whole of 2020.

At the same time, the Asylum Service has accelerated the procedures for examining applications while legislation has reduced the time for registering an appeal to 15 days.