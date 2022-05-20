Some 1,514 new positions to open in the public sector

A few days after the agreement of the Finance Minister with trade unions to stop prohibitions for new positions in the state mechanism, 1,415 positions in the state and wider state sector have opened.

It is worth noting that most positions are in the Ministries of Finance (273), Education (313), and the Police (229). Furthermore, there are six positions at the Treasury Department, 52 at the Transport Ministry, seven at the Health Ministry, 16 at the Fire Service, 12 at the Foreign Ministry, eight at the Justice Ministry, five at the Energy Ministry, eight at the Labor Ministry and 82 at the Interior Ministry. Furthermore, there will be three positions at the Judicial Service, 23 at the Legal Service, and so forth.

Regarding the positions in the wider public sector most are in the Electricity Authority and CYTA.