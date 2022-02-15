Some 140 Cypriot citizens in Ukraine registered on the Foreign Ministry’s platform

A total of 140 Cypriot citizens of the Republic of Cyprus who live permanently or are temporarily in Ukraine are registered on the www.connect2cy.gov.cy platform of the Cypriot Foreign Ministry, the Ministry’ spokesperson, Demetris Demetriou, has told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA)

Asked by CNA, Demetriou said that there is no issue of chartering flights right now, as there are still commercial flights and anyone who wants can leave Ukraine.

“We have the details of 140 citizens who are in Ukraine on the platform. We have sent them an SMS with the telephone numbers of the Embassy there and of the Ministry`s Crisis Management Department, as well as relevant links with the travel advice we have issued for Ukraine,” he added.

Furthermore, he noted that the Cypriot citizens who are temporarily in Ukraine are very few, and that in their majority the Cypriot citizens in Ukraine, who are registered on the platform, live permanently there.

Demetriou said that approximately 20 citizens out of the 140 were registered on the platform after the advice that the Ministry issued recommending to Cypriot citizens to avoid non-essential trips to Eastern and Northern Ukraine, due to a possible escalation of the tension in the region or those who are currently in the country to depart.

Moreover, he noted that Cypriots who are in Ukraine should be alert and follow the updated advice/instructions provided by the Foreign Ministry.

The Ministry has invited citizens of the Republic of Cyprus who permanently live and/or are temporarily anywhere in Ukraine to be registered on the online platform www.connect2cy.gov.cy and/or communicate with the Consular Department of the Embassy to provide their contact details.