Some 14 children are being treated at Makarion Hospital for Covid-19

Some 14 children, most of them younger than 5, are currently being treated at Makarion Hospital for Covid-19, according to Dr. Avraam Elia, head of the hospital’s pediatrics clinic.

Speaking to state radio, Dr. Elia said that this is the biggest number of simultaneous treatment of children suffering from Covid-19 at the Makarion Hospital.

He added, however, that despite the increased flow of admissions in the last week, the situation remains manageable.

He also said that there are two children at Makarion suffering from the multisystem inflammatory syndrome, which is the most serious complication of Covid-19.