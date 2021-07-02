NewsLocalSoldiers wishing to participate in exams to become officers must have SafePass

Soldiers wishing to participate in exams to become officers must have SafePass

National Guard soldiers wishing to participate in written and athletic exams to become officers or to join the Special Forces must have a SafePass.

In a relevant announcement the Defense Ministry also said that the participants must also bring their ID and their medical examination form.

In order to get a Safepass they need a vaccination certificate with at last one dose of the vaccine and after three weeks have passed, a proof that the person has had Covid in the last six months or a negative PCR or rapid test, valid for 72 hours.

It is noted that the athletic exam will take place on 5 July and those who will pass will take their written exams on 6 July. The athletic exams for the Special Forces is on 7 July.

