Soldiers from the U.S. Army deploy to Europe

Soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team wait to board a transport plane bound for eastern Europe on a deployment launched in response to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, U.S.

Source:REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

