Solar park in Alassa, Limassol, ready to launch

A 50 MW solar park in Alassa, Limassol, is ready to launch now that the government has signed the agreement with the consortium behind the ambitious energy plan.

The agreement was signed on Thursday between Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment Minister Costas Kadis and Alfa Mediterranean Enterprises Ltd.

Specifically, it concerns the “CY CSPc EOS Green Energy” project which is included in the European NER300 list of innovative renewable energy technologies, eligible for European Commission financing.

The project’s overall cost is estimated at some €200 million and the Cyprus government’s contribution-guarantee is just over €60 million.

The solar park will enhance competitiveness within the electricity market, thus, offering more options to consumers.