Solar Eclipse brings minutes to darkness to Antarctic summer

Video released by NASA showed a total solar eclipse as seen from Western Antarctica on Saturday (4 December).

The earth’s southernmost continent experiences continual daylight from mid-October until early April, but the eclipse brought a few minutes of total darkness.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth, fully or partially blocking the Sun’s light in some areas.

For a total eclipse to take place the Sun, Moon, and Earth must be in a direct line. The only place that this total eclipse could be seen was Antarctica.

The eclipse was visible partially from South Africa, Chile, New Zealand and Australia on Saturday.