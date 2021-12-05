NewsWorldSolar Eclipse brings minutes to darkness to Antarctic summer

Solar Eclipse brings minutes to darkness to Antarctic summer

Solar Eclipse Brings Minutes To Darkness To Antarctic Summer
Solar Eclipse Brings Minutes To Darkness To Antarctic Summer

Video released by NASA showed a total solar eclipse as seen from Western Antarctica on Saturday (4 December).

The earth’s southernmost continent experiences continual daylight from mid-October until early April, but the eclipse brought a few minutes of total darkness.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth, fully or partially blocking the Sun’s light in some areas.

For a total eclipse to take place the Sun, Moon, and Earth must be in a direct line. The only place that this total eclipse could be seen was Antarctica.

The eclipse was visible partially from South Africa, Chile, New Zealand and Australia on Saturday.

By gavriella
Previous article16-year-old missing from home (photo)
Next articleBelgian zoo says its hippos have COVID-19 in first for species

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros