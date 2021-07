Sol Aurorae/16th Rialto World Music Festival on July 6

The Cyprus Rialto World Music Festival which focuses this year exclusively on Cypriot musicians, will start on Tuesday 6 July 2021 at Rialto Open Air with the concert Sol Aurorae.

A concert presenting the first album of composer Vassilis Philippou, titled Sol Aurorae, inspired by the musical traditions of the Eastern Mediterranean region. Philippou’s contemporary modal music has its geographical roots in the wider Middle Eastern region. The album has received critical acclaim and positive reviews from Songlines and fRoots among others.

Musicians

Vassilis Philippou: voice, percussion, Michalis Kouloumis: violin, viola

Giannis Koutis: oud, guitar, Meir Gassenbauer: ney, Marios Menelaou: double bass

The Cyprus Rialto World Music Festival is honored with the EFFE label 2019 -2021 and is a member of the Forum of Worldwide Music Festivals.

Sponsors: Cyprus Republic, OPAP Cy, SEK, Medochemie, Fameline Holding Group, Trust Insurance Cyprus, VNK Capital, EFG Private Banking, KPMG

Technical Support: Event Pro

Media Sponsors: I Kathimerini, CyBC, Kanali 6

Tuesday, 6 July at 21:00 @SEK Parking (behind of the Rialto Theatre)

Tickets: € 5 (Free Entrance for musicians, pupils & students /

Seats must be booked in advance).

Information / Box Office: 77 77 77 45

www.rialto.com.cy, Rialto App