Sokratis joins Olympiakos after Arsenal exit

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Manchester United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - January 1, 2020 Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos applauds fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details./File Photo

Former Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos has joined Olympiakos Piraeus on a deal until the end of the 2022-23 season, the Greek Super League champions said late on Monday.

The Greece international last week had his Arsenal contract cancelled by mutual consent with six months left.

Sky in Italy had reported that Serie A side Genoa and Spain’s Real Betis were interested in signing Sokratis but he has chosen to return to Greece to join Olympiakos.

The 32-year-old, who joined Arsenal from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund in 2018, played 69 games in all competitions for the London side and helped them win the FA Cup last season.

Olympiakos are top of the Greek Super league with 48 points from 18 games, 11 points clear of second-placed AEK Athens.

They face PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League last 32.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
