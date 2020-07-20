SOFIA AND ANDREAS TRADITIONAL HOUSE

A very special traditional Cypriot taverna. Sophia makes her own halloumi, white cheese, anari and yoghurt, bakes her own fermented bread (sour dough) daily in the wood-fired oven. The menu is based on the raw ingredients from the village and the surrounding area. The space has been decorated like a ‘small museum’ with traditional objects and constumes. In the summer the restaurant moves in the yard under the grape arbour.

Address: Letymbou, 8546, Letymbou, Paphos Tel: +357 99995961 Open: Daily, lunch and dinner Price: €25 – €35