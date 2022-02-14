SOCIALIZE with dogs at D.O.G Rescue Cyprus on February 26

Some of the shelter’s dogs were not so fortunate in life and have experienced bad treatment from humans.

The volunteers give the opportunity to some dogs to socialize and get used to human presence and human touch.

Come at D.O.G Rescue Cyprus ( Dali Organized Group) to meet the dogs, pet them, play with them outdoors, show them your love and care on Saturday, February 26 at 10:00 am

Please note: No dog walks during this one,

as the rescue center is located around animal farms

This is an opportunity for all the family, kids, elderly, and people with walking disabilities.

The shelter’s representatives will welcome and introduce the visitors to the issues regarding care, strays, challenges, and more and then you will have the opportunity to meet the dogs.

***Please do not come if your intention is just to watch them, this is not a zoo****

There is a limitation regarding the number of people who can visit, so please text the shelter to pre-register.

No matter if you are coming on the day or not, in case you would like to donate, these are the specific needs of the specific shelter:

•money to cover vet expenses

•blankets (not quilts or pillows)

•towels

• food in tins/cans for medicine

• dry food: only BULK, please do not bring any other brand as it might cause stomach issues to dogs

• treats for training

Team members Costas & Christina will be coordinating the day together with the shelter’s volunteers. Ask them if you would like to learn more about the sheler and the ways you can get involved.

The exact location will be sent only to pre-registered participants.

Thank you 🐾

When Saturday, February 26 at 10 am

Where Dali (please register to get the exact location)

Info [email protected]

Event by Earth is calling