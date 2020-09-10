Social Welfare Service looking into toddlers ‘escaping’ kindergarten case

The Social Welfare Service is looking into the recent case where two toddlers ‘escaped’ from their Limassol private kindergarten and wandered the streets before a woman picked them up and took them to Germasogeia police. And so is police, according to Philenews.

In a statement, the Service said the moment they were informed about the kindergarten incident they took all necessary action in accordance with provisions of laws and regulations in place. And within the framework of their responsibilities.

The Service then clarified that the respective owner/manager of each nursery/kindergarten has a personal responsibility so that the place operates in a way that ensures the safety and health of the children.

At the same time, they have the obligation to inform the Social Welfare Service for any changes in the operation of the nursery, including the recruitment of new staff and to obtain relevant approvals.

The Service, within the framework of their responsibilities, carry out inspections in all nurseries and where they detect serious violations of the law they initiate measures against the owners/managers.

They have already initiated measures against the owners/managers of various nurseries in a number of cases, the announcement concluded.

