Social Welfare Deputy Ministry on red alert over rising number of Covid cases in nursing homes

The Deputy Ministry of Social Welfare is on high alert after an alarming rise in daily Covid infections in old peoples’ homes all across Cyprus in recent days.

This is what Philenews reported on Monday, adding that in the past week alone the number of new infections reached a shocking total of 238. Specifically, from Saturday, January 22 to Saturday, January 29.

The new infections either arose from transmission chains in specific nursing homes or were identified individually during inspections carried out daily in those areas.

At the same time, from Friday, January 14, till Friday, January 21, the number of positive cases recorded was 96. And although still quite high it was, nonetheless, much lower compared to the days that followed.

Because of the alarming rise recorded the Health Ministry had announced that as from January 6 residents of nursing homes, retirement homes or residential care facilities, in general, had to remain in place.

And that they were not allowed external/outdoor visits, excursions or overnight stays.