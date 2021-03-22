News Local Social protection expenditure in Cyprus low compared to EU average

Social protection expenditure in Cyprus low compared to EU average

Social protection expenditure of the public and private sector in Cyprus in 2018 amounted to only 18.1% of GDP compared to the EU average of 27.5%.

This is what a survey released recently by the island’s Statistical Service in compliance with the European system shows.

The per capita expenditure for social protection in Cyprus in 2018 was €4,465.

Social protection expenditure includes old age, sickness, disability, unemployment, housing and other categories of benefits.

France had the highest percentage of social protection in terms of GDP with 33.7%, followed by Denmark’s 31.4%, Finland’s 30.1%, Germany’s 29.6% and Austria’s 29.1%.

On the contrary, in lowest percentages were recorded in Lithuania with 15.8%, Malta and Latvia with 15.2%, Romania with 15.0% and Ireland with 14.2%.

 

By Annie Charalambous
