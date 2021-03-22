Social protection expenditure in Cyprus low compared to EU average

Social protection expenditure of the public and private sector in Cyprus in 2018 amounted to only 18.1% of GDP compared to the EU average of 27.5%.

This is what a survey released recently by the island’s Statistical Service in compliance with the European system shows.

The per capita expenditure for social protection in Cyprus in 2018 was €4,465.

Social protection expenditure includes old age, sickness, disability, unemployment, housing and other categories of benefits.

France had the highest percentage of social protection in terms of GDP with 33.7%, followed by Denmark’s 31.4%, Finland’s 30.1%, Germany’s 29.6% and Austria’s 29.1%.

On the contrary, in lowest percentages were recorded in Lithuania with 15.8%, Malta and Latvia with 15.2%, Romania with 15.0% and Ireland with 14.2%.