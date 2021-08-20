InsiderEconomySocial partners to begin dialogue with the issue of minimum wage on...

Social partners to begin dialogue with the issue of minimum wage on 7 September

A new meeting has been scheduled on 7 September during which social partners will begin discussion of all labor issues starting with the issue of the minimum wage.

According to information of Phileleftheros, the meeting will take place at the premises of SEK trade union and not at the Finance Ministry and will start earlier at 9.00 a.m.

The meeting will begin with a presentation of the study on the minimum wage in Cyprus that was carried out by the International Labor Organization (ILO) and then discussion will follow aiming to establish a national minimum wage.

Labor Minister Zeta Aimilianidou will preside and representatives of trade unions, employers’ organizations as well of the Labor Ministry will attend.

Other issues on the agenda include the pensioners’ system, measures regarding the Labor Ministry within the framework of the Recovery and Resilience Plan and review of the strategy for employment of foreigners.

By gavriella
Previous articleMust-visit wineries of Cyprus. Part I. Vlassides
Next articleHunters’ Movement Complaints about reduction of game, destruction of habitats

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros