NewsLocalSocial media users urged to be careful

Social media users urged to be careful

The Police and the Cybercrime Security are once again asking the social media users to be careful.

The reason this time is the fact that the Cybercrime Security has received complaints about hacking of accounts on the Instagram platform as well as the establishment of fake accounts looking like the accounts of other users.

For this reason, social media users are asked:

  • Not to reveal their passwords to anyone
  • To increase the security adjustments of their account
  • To use two-factor authentication
  • In case of receiving a suspicious message/request to contact the sender in a different way to confirm the request
  • To proceed with immediate check and change of password, in case a suspicious link is sent.
By gavriella
Previous article30-year-old suspected of sexually abusing minor girl
Next articleLimassol and Paphos feel the first consequences of the war

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros