Social media users urged to be careful

The Police and the Cybercrime Security are once again asking the social media users to be careful.
The reason this time is the fact that the Cybercrime Security has received complaints about hacking of accounts on the Instagram platform as well as the establishment of fake accounts looking like the accounts of other users.
For this reason, social media users are asked:
- Not to reveal their passwords to anyone
- To increase the security adjustments of their account
- To use two-factor authentication
- In case of receiving a suspicious message/request to contact the sender in a different way to confirm the request
- To proceed with immediate check and change of password, in case a suspicious link is sent.