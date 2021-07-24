So far, 6,000 people have been vaccinated at walk-in units

NewsLocalSo far, 6,000 people have been vaccinated at walk-in units

Christina Giannaki, General Manager of the Health Ministry said today that 71.7% of Cypriots have received the first dose of the vaccine against Covid and 63.2% have completed their vaccination. She added that 6,000 citizens have been vaccinated at the walk-in units that are in operation all over Cyprus.

Christina Giannaki today visited the walk-in unit at the formerd istrict officer’s residence in Paphos together with the Health Minister, the Mayor of Paphos and the Paphos Bishop, added that regarding ages 16-17, so far 4,664 have been vaccinated.

She also said that also a large number of hotel employees have been vaccinated adding that people must continue to be vaccinated and respect the restrictive measures.

On his party, the Mayor of Paphos noted that the vaccination are combined with almost zero treatment in the Paphos ICUs and with a lower percentage of confirmed cases.

