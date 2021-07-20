NewsLocalSo far 12 people arrested for incidents at DIAS

So far 12 people arrested for incidents at DIAS

The Police have arrested another three persons regarding the incidents that took place on Sunday at the DIAS Group of Companies and outside the Presidential Palace. The special interrogation team that has been formed continues the investigation into the incidents.

So far 12 people aged from 25 until 64 have been arrested and are being held.

The photos of another 16 persons have been released. These person are wanted since they seem to have participated in the incidents.

The interrogation team has been reinforced with members from the Larnaca and Limassol CID.

Read More: Another seven people from incidents at DIAS identified

By gavriella
Previous articleHealth Minister issues new decree in effect 20-31 July
Next articleIOC President leads minute’s silence in Tokyo to Covid victims

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros