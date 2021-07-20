So far 12 people arrested for incidents at DIAS

The Police have arrested another three persons regarding the incidents that took place on Sunday at the DIAS Group of Companies and outside the Presidential Palace. The special interrogation team that has been formed continues the investigation into the incidents.

So far 12 people aged from 25 until 64 have been arrested and are being held.

The photos of another 16 persons have been released. These person are wanted since they seem to have participated in the incidents.

The interrogation team has been reinforced with members from the Larnaca and Limassol CID.

