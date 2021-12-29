PhotosSnowfall in Seattle

Snowfall in Seattle

Snowfall In Seattle
Snowfall In Seattle

Visitors at the top of the Space Needle are seen as a couple pauses at the top of Kite Hill at Gas Works Park, a popular sledding location, after a recent snowfall in Seattle.

Source:REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

MORE PHOTOS

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros