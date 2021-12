Snow has covered the area of Troodos creating a fairy tale scenery. It is finally winter in Cyprus.

Photos posted on the page of the Forestry Department by Michalis Asprogenis, show us the magic scenes.

All roads to Troodos are open only for cars with four wheel drive or which are equipped with snow chains, police have announced. Police also are warning that roads are slippery because of snowfall and are urging drivers to be careful.