Snow covers Jerusalem as a storm hits the region

Snow began falling in Jerusalem on Wednesday (January 26) and was expected to blanket the holy city by Thursday (January 27).

Men waved the Palestinian flag as snow fell over the Damascus Gate to the Old City

Police intermittently closed the main highway to the city and school was cancelled for Thursday.

Snowploughs and power crews were on alert in Jerusalem and in the Palestinian Territories.

Jerusalem was last hit by a heavy snowstorm in 2013 when snow fell for three days, causing power outages that left tens of thousands cut off from electricity and heating.

