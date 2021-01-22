SMS for Troodos – The nature trails

The Nature Trails constitute one of the most special choices of outdoor activities and particularly during this time of year, when we have no chances for physical activities due to the restrictive measures.

In Cyprus there are many nature trails which offer relaxation and exercise.

Even during lockdown, Cypriots can visit them by sending an SMS to No.6

Some nature trail are given below:

Prodromos-Lemythou Nature trail (linear)

Starting point: Prodromos village square

Length: 2 kilometers

Estimated duration: 1 -1.5 hours hiking

Difficulty rate: 3 (downhill nature trail)

Points of Interest: The abandoned Vereggaria Hotel, natural clusters of black pines and the view towards west Marathasa and the Paphos Forest. The nature trail ends a little further from the Mitsi School in Lemythou village. Visitors can return from the same nature trail or form the paved road of Lemythou Prodromos.

Trooditissa-Foini Nature trail (linear)

Starting point: The Platres – Prodromos main road.

Length: 4.5km

Estimated duration: 2 hours

Difficulty rate: 1

Points of interest: The route follows a forest road that connects Trooditissa Monastery with the beautiful village of Foini, with exceptional views towards the village along the way. The trail crosses the Trooditissa River and leads you to the route’s main attraction, the Chantara waterfall (eight metres high), then passes by vertical cliffs before the journey ends on the Foini – Agios Dimitrios road, right outside Foini. The entire trail is located within Troodos National Forest Park, which is a Natura 2000 area.

Prodromos-Zoumi Nature trail (linear)

Starting point: The children’s play area in Prodromos.

Length: 3km

Estimated duration: 1 – 1.5 hour

Difficulty rate: 2

Points of interest: The trail passes through rows of Black Pine trees (Pinus nigra subsp. pallasiana). At various points along the trail there are panoramic views of the Marathasa valley, Morfou Bay, Kykkos Monastery, Tripylos and Vouni Panagias. At Zoumi, the path joins with the Fragma Prodromou­ – Stavroulia nature trail. The path can also be circular if the walker chooses the Prodromos – Troodos road, with an extra distance of 2.7 kilometres. The trail is located within the Troodos National Forest Park.