Smoke rises from a fire on board the USS Bonhomme Richard

Smoke rises from a fire onboard the U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, California, U.S. July 12, 2020.
Donald Trump wore a mask
U.S. President Donald Trump wears a mask while visiting Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., July 11, 2020.
Demonstrations in Athens
A riot police officer extinguishes a fire during a demonstration against government plans to regulate street protests, in front of the parliament building in...
Rehearsal for Bastille Day celebrations in Paris
Military aircrafts fly over the Arc de Triomphe during a rehearsal for the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Hearts for social distancing
Hearts painted by a team of artists from Upfest are seen in the grass at Queen Square, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in...