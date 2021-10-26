Smell of manure reaches up to Foinikoudes area in Larnaca

NewsLocalSmell of manure reaches up to Foinikoudes area in Larnaca

Due to the large number of farms around the municipalities of Aradippou, Dromolaxia, and Larnaca, there is a big problem from the smell of manure. The municipalities often receive complaints by citizens but also criticism that they do nothing to solve the problem.

Even coffee shop owners at Foinikoudes area of Larnaca complaint about the smell, as well as tourists in hotels and passengers of flights in airport lounges.

Taking the initiative, the Municipality of Larnaca yesterday called a meeting aiming to find solutions, stressing that they are not against farmers and the agricultural world.

