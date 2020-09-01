Smart water meters to be installed in Nicosia in 2021

The Water Board of Nicosia in collaboration with the capital’s municipality and Cyprus Telecommunications Authority will be installing up-to-date smart meters for tracking water consumption within 2021.

Board director Constantinos Parmaklis told Philenews that the initial pilot programme will be installed in areas across the green line of Nicosia only. The smart meters will be able to also track possible water leaks.

And the home owner will receive an SMS informing of the leak, he added.

Water consumption will be tracked not once every two months but several times throughout the day.

This pilot programme is currently at an advanced stage and falls under the broader “smart city” one.

“It will take some years to cover all premises within the city with smart meters”, the director also said.

Consumers do not need to have an internet connection for the smart meters to be activated as this will be achieved with special wireless lines that Cyta will provide, he said.