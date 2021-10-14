‘Smart’ lights near busy Ayia Fyla round-about worsen area’s traffic jams

Recently-installed ‘smart’ traffic lights near coastal Limassol’s busy Ayia Fyla round-about seem to have made long-lasting congestion problems even worse, Philenews reported on Thursday.

The complaints were made by resident of Ayia Fyla and neigbouring northern suburbs driving in and out of the area on a daily basis.

One said that traffic jams there is a nightmare from 6:30 in the morning onwards. And that they need about 30 minutes to reach the Ayia Fyla round-about.

Another one said he dreads the moment heavy rain starts to fall since one accident will follow after the other and referred to incidents over the years.

On behalf of the Transport Ministry, Christos Papamichael said that they will hold a meeting within days with relevant departments in a bid to examine “smart traffic lights” statistical data.

The Ministry, he added, has also received several complaints over unbearable traffic jams there.