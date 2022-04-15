Smart lights at 125 points in Nicosia and Limassol

Within the next two months a tender will be put out for the installation of smart traffic lights in 125 points in Nicosia and Limassol, Transport Minister Giannis Karousos said.

In this way, he said, a smart system managing the traffic will be created. He noted that there will be sensors that will receive all data and the system will decide how much priority there will be every time.

He added that the use of the smart lights will have several benefits since the waiting time of drivers will be reduced.

He also said that the Ministry has already signed a contract and the implementation of a project has begun for the installation of sensors and cameras in highways through which data will be received and drivers will be informed through electronic signs about issues that have to do with their trip.