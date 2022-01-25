Small relaxations to be discussed at cabinet meeting tomorrow

A Cabinet meeting tomorrow is expected to discuss some small relaxations including the removal of the prohibition of dancing at nightclubs.

Specifically, the Scientific Committee is expected to suggest that from now on people will egbe allowed to dance at clubs but also at weddings and christenings and the Health Ministry does not seem negative to this eventuality.

Furthermore, a discussion is expected to take place regarding people who are 18 and their entry into restaurants and clubs. Specifically, there are thoughts that they are allowed to these places if they have a 24-hour rapid test and without any precondition of being vaccinated. However, the Ministry has reservations about this scenario.

What is certain, however, is that there is not going to be any suggestion regarding people who are not vaccinated.