Small changes to Covid-19 protective measures effective as of Friday

Small changes to the Covid-19 protective measures in place came into implementation on Friday. These were approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday.

They include the lifting of the prohibition of entry in food and drink establishments and theatres to unvaccinated minors between 12 and 17 years of age.

They also include changes to the criteria for employees of homes for the elderly.

And a reduction to five months for the allowed time that can elapse before a booster shot is required.

Plans for the imminent relaxation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus were put on ice because of the epidemic’s prevailing state of play in Cyprus.

Thursday’s coronavirus positivity rate in Cyprus stood at 2.67 per cent.

