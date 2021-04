Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees are in progress.

The Health Ministry announced that the testin point at the crossing of Stavrou and Iosif Hadziosif Avenues in Strovolos will stop its operation for today Tuesday, 20 April, due to strong winds in the area. The unit will be transferred to “Kyriakos Matsis” Club in Lakatamia.

All other testing points continue normally.