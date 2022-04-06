Slowly but steadily harmful dust in the air will subside

NewsLocalSlowly but steadily harmful dust in the air will subside

Slowly but steadily the harmful dust in Cyprus’ air coming over from Sahara and the Libyan region will subside, the Meteorological Service said on Wednesday.

The dust is expected to completely leave the Mediterranean island by Friday but clear skies will also be accompanied by lower temperatures, it added.

In fact, the temperature is to make a dive of at least five degrees before the weekend and isolated local showers on Friday are not ruled out.

“Strong winds will carry the winds towards the East. The dust came from western Sahara and the Libyan region. They are usually accompanied by hot air mass,” the Met Service’s Michalis Mouskos told Philenews.

“As this warm mass subsides on Friday, so does the high temperature, at least temporarily,” he added.

By Annie Charalambous
