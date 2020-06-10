News World Slovakia to allow travel from 16 more countries, including Cyprus

Slovakia to allow travel from 16 more countries, including Cyprus

FILE PHOTO: Slovakia's Prime Minister Igor Matovic and members of his cabinet wearing protective face masks attend the cabinet's inauguration at Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Slovakia March 21, 2020. Michal Svitok/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

 

Slovakia will allow free travel to and from 16 more European countries, including Cyprus, from June 10 and no longer require face masks to be worn outside, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Tuesday, as the country further eased its coronavirus lockdown.

There will be no restrictions on visitors from Germany, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Slovenia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Norway, Denmark and Iceland, Reuters reports.

Slovakia last week reopened borders with neighbours Czech Republic, Austria and Hungary. Slovakia had imposed relatively strict restrictions including border closures before it reported any coronavirus cases, and has moved cautiously in reopening.

Matovic also said that compulsory quarantine upon arrival from abroad will be dropped for countries on the safe list, and people will not have to activate “smart quarantine” on their mobile devices.

Slovaks returning from countries outside the safe list should still quarantine themselves and take a coronavirus test. “We are switching from bans to personal responsibility,” Matovic said at a televised news conference. The government will also relax the obligation to wear face masks, which will be required only indoors from Wednesday, Matovic said. The country of 5.5 million people has recorded 1,531 cases of the COVID-19 illness, with 28 deaths.

(CNA)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous article€6.3 m incentives scheme to boost air connectivity
Next articleSix departures, six arrivals at Larnaca today

Top Stories

Local

96 lifeguards on Paphos’ beaches

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  There are 96 lifeguards at Paphos' 33 beaches and another four are to be hired, Paphos district officer Mary Lambrou told CNA on Wednesday. The...
Read more
Local

Six departures, six arrivals at Larnaca today

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Six departures and six arrivals are scheduled at Larnaca airport today, second day since it resumed operations after a ban on commercial flights imposed...
Read more
World

Slovakia to allow travel from 16 more countries, including Cyprus

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Slovakia will allow free travel to and from 16 more European countries, including Cyprus, from June 10 and no longer require face masks to...
Read more
Local

€6.3 m incentives scheme to boost air connectivity

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The Council of Ministers on Wednesday approved a €6.3 m incentives scheme to boost Cyprus’ air connectivity in the wake of the lifting of...
Read more
World

Widespread mask-wearing could prevent COVID-19 second waves-study

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Population-wide face mask use could push COVID-19 transmission down to controllable levels for national epidemics, and could prevent further waves of the pandemic disease...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Poulles (Υoung kolokassi)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Either you thrash the coriander seeds in a mortar, without making them into dust, or you gradually crush them in a blender. Remove the edges...
Read more
Local Food

Pork cooked in wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Crush the coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar or pulse-blend in a blender, taking care not to over-grind. Put the meat in bowl (not...
Read more
Local Food

Lefkaritikos tavas – O ‘protinos’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the meat and rice separately. In a ‘tava’ (oven proof deep clay pot) first put a layer of five-six pieces of meat...
Read more
Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Widespread mask-wearing could prevent COVID-19 second waves-study

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Population-wide face mask use could push COVID-19 transmission down to controllable levels for national epidemics, and could prevent further waves of the pandemic disease...
Read more
World

Swedish prosecutor names killer of PM Palme, closes 34-year case

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Stig Engstrom, a graphic designer, was the man who shot dead Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme in 1986, prosecutor Krister Petersson said on Wednesday,...
Read more
World

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Most infectious at the start Studies show people with the coronavirus are most infectious just...
Read more
World

George Floyd hailed as ‘cornerstone of a movement’ at funeral

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  George Floyd, a black man whose death under the knee of a white police officer roused worldwide protests against racial injustice, was memorialized at...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros