Slots for Covid-19 vaccines only for people aged 61 to 63 available on Thursday

A total of 9,707 available slots for Covid-19 vaccines only for people aged 61 to 63 will be made available between 7:30am and 8pm on Thursday, health authorities have announced.

Only Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines will be on offer for this particular age group whose inoculation had been interrupted after the portal crashed last week.

The portal crashed amid heavy traffic and a rush to secure appointments for Pfizer and Moderna jabs over those of controversial Astrazeneca.

At the same time, Nicosia has delayed the start of administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines even though Cyprus received its first 2,400 such shots on Wednesday afternoon.

The delay comes as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) expects to issue a recommendation on controversial J&J next week.

The new development comes as the U.S. drug maker delayed its Covid-19 shot over the risk of blood clotting.

On Friday morning, the portal opens for people aged 53-54 and closes on Saturday afternoon.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Wednesday Cyprus expected to receive an additional 100,000 Pfizer doses by June.

By Tuesday, April 13, a total of 193,537 people had received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine and 56,533 had received both doses, he also said.