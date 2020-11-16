Slaughterhouses to start operating again

The two slaughterhouses, which were closed due to the fact that several confirmed COVOD-19 cases were found there, will start operating again since everything needed according to the health protocols has taken place, Christodoulos Pipis, Director of Veterinary Services said.

In a statement to state radio, Pipis explained that all checks provided by the health protocol regarding disinfection have taken place and the two slaughterhouses have been evaluated by the Unit of Epidemiological Supervision the Ministry.

It is noted that the slaughterhouse at Kato Moni is expected to operate with completely new staff.

Pipis added that for the time being no shortage of meat is expected to appear in the market.

(philenews)