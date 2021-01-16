Skype therapy sessions approved as need arises

Health authorities have approved teleconference therapy sessions following a request by the National Psychologists Association.

Isolation and financial difficulties caused by the covid pandemic have exacerbated the need to conduct distance sessions for people already in therapy.

Psychotherapy over the internet will become available from January 20 onwards.

The Psychologists Association noted that ‘taking the epidemiological situation into account, it is of the essence to protect peoples’ mental health, therefore it thought it necessary to continue providing therapy to everyone who needs it’.

The cost of the sessions will be covered by the General Health Plan.

Citing relevant proposals by the American Psychiatric Association, Cypriot psychologists note that therapy through teleconference ‘can be as equally effective as face to face sessions’.