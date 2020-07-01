Eat & Drink Famagusta Sky Bar by Hard Rock Café Ayia Napa

Sky Bar by Hard Rock Café Ayia Napa

Something that you might did not know was that Hard Rock Café Ayia Napa is one of the prettier open-plan, cocktails bars with the best view of Ayia Napa. When the sunset comes, the Sky Bar becomes an idyllic oasis by offering to the customers the very magical summery nights with fresh and exotic cocktails, the best shisha and delicious platters. Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the nights at the Sky Bar are becoming more adventurous with talented DJs. This place will impress you with its beautiful atmosphere, the friendly staff and the scenery that Ayia Napa has to offer.

23819888, 20:00-02:00.

By Katerina Panayi
