NewsWorldSkiing Santas cruise the slopes in crimson

Skiing Santas cruise the slopes in crimson

Skiing Santas Cruise The Slopes In Crimson
Skiing Santas Cruise The Slopes In Crimson

The slopes and lifts at the Sunday River resort were packed with revelers sporting Santa’s signature red suit with white trim on Sunday (December 5).

Amid the merriment of 232 skiers and snowboarders in Santa suits, was one skier who opted to wear a green “Grinch” costume inspired by the Dr. Seuss book How The Grinch Stole Christmas. This is the 21rst annual Santa Sunday.

This year’s event raised $4,640 for The River Fund, an charity organization that introduces young people to the benefits of outdoor recreation, according to their website.

By gavriella
Previous articleGerman makes world record for most number of decorated trees in house
Next articleEMA recommends approval for use of RoActemra in adults with severe COVID-19

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros