Skiing Santas cruise the slopes in crimson

The slopes and lifts at the Sunday River resort were packed with revelers sporting Santa’s signature red suit with white trim on Sunday (December 5).

Amid the merriment of 232 skiers and snowboarders in Santa suits, was one skier who opted to wear a green “Grinch” costume inspired by the Dr. Seuss book How The Grinch Stole Christmas. This is the 21rst annual Santa Sunday.

This year’s event raised $4,640 for The River Fund, an charity organization that introduces young people to the benefits of outdoor recreation, according to their website.