A skater in Amsterdam startled onlookers on Sunday (February 14) by gliding down a frozen canal in just his underwear.

The brave soul made his way down Keizersgracht, one of the three main canals of Amsterdam.

“Crazy dude skating down Keizersgracht in just his pants. Before taking a (deliberate I think) cold bath under the bridge. Amsterdam is SO MUCH fun today,” wrote onlooker Sharon O’Dea on Twitter.

(Reuters)