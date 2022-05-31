Skateboard Competition at Neo Plaza on June 5

Call out to all Skateboarders in Cyprus, since Summer’s here and warming up is easier! Join us to skate and have fun, dance, on and off our skateboards, to the sounds of Hip Hop, test one’s skills on the mobile Skate Park which was prepared for the day. Like every event Stay_K ‘s organized, let’s make it one to remember.
The event will include:
DIY obstacles/ramps by @ugly_sides & @we.shaka.people
Skateboard Competition for two age groups (over and under 17 years old)
Free Skate Session for all
PopUp Skateboard and Streetwear Shops
Music by Sofos Gee
Prizes worth of 500 euros for:
+Best Line under 17 y.o.
+Best Line over 17 y.o.
+Best Trick (grind box, kicker, quarter pipe)
+Skater of the Day Award over 17 y.o.
+Skater of the Day Award under 17 y.o.
Free entrance Free admission!
Organized by NEO PLAZA Cyprus
Co-Organized by STAY_K Skateboarding
Flyer Visuals by
Christos Yiannaki, Tasos Panayi, Christos Mikellidis
When Saturday, June 5 from 3 pm till 8 pm
Where Neo Plaza
