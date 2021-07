Sizzling sunshine and very hot on Thursday with very thin dust particles in the air, mainly inland.

Winds will be variable, northeasterly to northwesterly, moderate to strong, force 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight sea waters.

The temperature will rise to 42 C inland, 33 C in the mountains, 34 C in Limassol and 36 C in Larnaca, Paphos and Ayia Napa.