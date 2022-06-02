Sizzling hot lava flows from Italy’s Mount Etna

A camera crew got up close to sizzling hot lava flowing from Italy’s Mount Etna on Tuesday (May 31), Europe’s highest and most active volcano.

The 3,330-metre-high volcano has roared back into action in recent weeks, spewing lava and ash high over the Mediterranean island of Sicily.

The ‘Etna Walk’ team travelled 2,800 metres (1.7 miles) up the volcano to its southeast crater where most of the eruptions of the last decade have occurred.

They said the temperature of the lava reached 700-800 degrees Celsius (1292-1472 degrees Fahrenheit), so they had to be careful of the high temperatures whilst getting as close as possible.

Etna, which is located above the Sicilian town of Catania, often erupts but rarely causes damage and is believed to have the longest written record of eruptions than any other volcano, with its first recorded observation going back to 425 B.C.

The last major eruption occurred in 1992.

