Sixty-three new covid-19 cases in Cyprus on Sunday

The Health Ministry on Sunday announced 63 new Covid-19 cases, out of a total of 3,688 laboratory tests.

This takes the Mediterranean island’s confirmed infections to 2,644.

Two of the new cases are still under investigation, the Ministry also said, while the remaining 61 were detected as follows:

22 through tracing out of 380 tests

27 through private initiative out of 932 tests

Five out of 1,249 tests from expatriates/passengers

Four out of 220 tests from public hospital labs

One out of 222 tests from referrals of personal doctors

One out of 288 tests from students and teachers

One out of one test from migrants shelters

One out of 318 tests from villages in Larnaca and Famagusta districts

One out of 253 tests carried out randomly at sport clubs by the Cyprus Football Association

In total, 15 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital but eight more patients will be admitted later on Saturday.

Moreover, two patients remain intubated at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital.